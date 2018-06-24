Business of diplomacy and a woodpecker

A bird pooping on Brenda’s head made her think it was time to talk Trump.

Brenda Mallory

I know there are people out there who see signs of impending events. Things happen, I suppose, which makes an impression and there we are thinking about some sign.

Well, maybe today was a chance for me to experience that idea. For a few times in and out of this cabin in the woods I told the hairy woodpecker following me around that I would give him his peanut butter. Guess the process was too long for him. Next time I walked by he sat on my head and did his business. And I do mean business. Maybe that was a sign telling me to wash my hair. I did that, then fed the woodpecker. Cheeky devil.

In actual fact I figured it was a sign that I needed to discuss Trump. Like many I do hope his summit with North Korea will bring some positive results, like peace for instance. I do, however, have to go back to the G7 summit. Trump definitely showed his true colours. How could a president act in such a disrespectful way towards the host of the event?

The man acted like a petulant child sitting with his jaw clenched and arms crossed. Look at me everyone, it said. When our Prime Minister stood up for our country it was done in a calm, clear manner. Then it all broke loose. Trump’s henchmen went after him. There “is a special place in hell for Trudeau” we were told. The Canadian people will pay for Trudeau’s behaviour.

I tried to decide what it was that set Trump off. I have it figured out! Trudeau is younger, better looking, has nice hair, is taller, etc. That’s just my take.

Back to the summit in Singapore. Major praise was heaped on Kim. This young man as we all know is a brutal dictator. Trump did not feel mentioning the human rights violations worthy of discussion. And so it goes. I am almost glad to have the distraction of the woodpecker pooping on my head. Maybe something like that would make Trump speak the truth.

We are told that those who follow Trump and his rhetoric don’t care what he does. I can feel proud that our Prime Minister spoke on the behalf of our country and did not engage in the Twitter stuff.

I have no idea what you think about all this. I can only hope as time goes on that some sense of decorum will continue to guide our country.

Feel free to say what you think when you call 250-846-5095 or just email to mallory@bulkley.net.

