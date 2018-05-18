Bump in the road doesn’t stop United Way tour

Applications for funding from the United Way of Northern BC are open until June 15.

Project manager William Pettersson, CEO Roberta Squire and Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain met during United Way of Northern BC’s tour to 20 communities. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The United Tour of Northern B.C. stop in Smithers got off to a rocky start. Their RV died just as they pulled onto Highway 16 at Main Street.

“The same night when we stayed at the hotel across the way we where going, ‘what else could happen,’ and we thought we were going to get stuck in the elevator,” said United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) CEO Roberta Squire. “So we’re not going to say anything anymore; we’re just going to roll with the punches.”

Smithers is one of the 20 communities UWNBC will visit on their trek across northern B.C. Squire, who recently took over as CEO of UWNBC, said the point of the tour is to not only introduce herself to the organization’s partners but to gather information on their needs so that they put their funds to better use and to invite other charities to apply for funding.

“While we were on the ground these last two days we wanted to tell agencies we’re in the area, we’ve always been here, and we’re a source of funding for you,” said Squire.

“We’re just another avenue for funding; you don’t always have to go through government. Even though you got one of the most generous populations that we’ve met in northern B.C. so far, you don’t always have to go to the public either.”

Applications for funding are open until June 15 and are available on UWNBC’s website.

UWNBC is an umbrella organization that raises money for charity. According to their website they have invested in over 500 local community programs and 120 organizations this year.

They have the same footprint as Northern Health, Squire said, as their coverage area ranges from Haida Gwaii to the Alberta border, and Quesnel to the Yukon border.

The UWNBC is also using this tour to promote it’s 50/50 raffle as well as bc211.ca.

The raffle is open until June 14. The winner will get $50,000 while the other half of the money will go towards charity. Tickets can be purchased online at UWNBC’s website.

Bc.211.ca is a website that links residents across the province to community, social and government resources on various issues such as employment assistance, mental health support and housing assistance.

The UWNBC has invested in local programs such as Success by Six.

“What people don’t tend to know is when you donate in Smithers it stays in Smithers,” said Squire. “There are these fantastic agencies that provide social service programs that we support and that money goes right back to them.”