Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Markets move indoors

The last outdoor market was on Oct. 5, now the shopping will be done at the curling rink.

The Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market has moved indoors.

The outdoor season wrapped on Oct. 5 with a harvest cerebration.

This summer, the farmers’ market hired a Vendor Recruitment Coordinator which was funded through a grant from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

Ally Dick’s position was to recruit new vendors and retain current vendors.

She said there has been seen a slight decrease in vendors over the past couple of years.

“Some vendors are aging out and retiring or having kids and taking on different endeavours. But we are hopeful there is a population of people out there who are looking at getting into this type of thing. A big target for the program was to approach youth and get the next generation of people into our market,” she said.

On average there were 25 vendors every week this summer, which Dick said isn’t really an increase or a decrease.

While the coordinator position contract is over, the vendor recruitment committee will continue to strategize ways to grow the market.

The first indoor market was held on Saturday in the Smithers Curling Centre. The indoor markets will run until at least Christmas every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.