Bulkley Valley farmer says flowers bring joy, just as important as food

Mark Fisher of High Slope Acres is located in Telkwa, B.C., about 20 mins south of Smithers. The produce farm also grows flowers. (Photo by Jaide Foster)

They may not be a necessity like food, but when it comes to one’s happiness level, they make a difference.

Mark Fisher bought his property in Bulkley Valley 20 years ago and has been selling flowers as the demand has increased.

“[Flowers] are really practical, and not just practical in a rational sense, but it gives so much joy, which is so important.”

His 60-acre property, three of which are in production, was previously a raspberry u-pick farm. Fisher began as a market garden CSA, added garlic and squash, and slowly with time, added flowers, which now make up 50 per cent of his business.

“Food security has always been important, and that is what drives me to grow food, but I’ve learned that beauty and joy are just as important for our health as anything.”

His property contains greenhouses and hoop houses (or caterpillar tunnels, as they’re sometimes called), most of which are flowers. He has three employees who help out, and he also tries to operate as a community space, partnering with volunteers and neighbours at times.

Originally from Southwestern Ontario, Fisher moved to Bulkley Valley in 1999 after vacationing in B.C. for a wedding.

He came up north to canoe, attended a musical festival, and never left.

“Bulkley Valley is pretty amazing.”

Fisher sells his products at the farmers’ market and to wholesalers and retailers, with many of his arrangements in Out of Hand, a food and handmade goods store in Smithers, and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

The transition from produce to flowers was natural and increased during COVID, as more and more people turned to flowers.

Fisher always had sunflowers in the vegetable gardens for fun, he said, but it slowly expanded.

Fisher arranges many of the bouquets himself, which he enjoys.

“It’s as much work as the vegetables, but I come in the barn, and there are little art projects. It’s very creative.”

Not only does he provide and arrange fresh flowers, but half of his flower sales are for dried flowers, which he can also ship.

He and the gardeners harvest the fresh flowers, and some are then sent to two drying rooms which are cool, dark and have airflow.

“They dry with brilliant colours.”

They’re then stored in crates and arranged as needed in either a small mason jar or a larger wrapped bouquet. Fisher also offers workshops where people can tour the farm and put a bouquet together. Snacks are provided, and people are welcome to wander through the gardens.

“Bulkley Valley is very supportive … For anyone who lives here, they know that.”

Fisher praised the young farmers moving to the area who have done their homework and are applying their knowledge to the environment and climate of the North.

“It’s nice to see. It gives a lot of hope, actually. They’re just doing a great job.”

For Fisher, he stays busy year-round, with some downtime only in January.

After the gardens are put to bed in October, the next two months are spent doing maintenance and planning for the coming year.

By February, he’s back planting.

Next year, he plans on having even more flowers, which he said is a rewarding pursuit.

To learn more about the farm, you can find them on Facebook by searching “Flowers by High Slope Acres.”