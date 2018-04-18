Bulkley Valley Community Foundation’s new director ready to give grants

New executve director at the Bulkley Valley Community Foundaton, AGM and Communi-Tea giveaway.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundaton is please to announce the appointment of Danielle Skerik to the position of executive director.

Skerik is an outgoing and active woman who is excited about bringing her energy to the BV Community Foundation. Having worked for the City of Burnaby for 20-plus years in recreation, Danielle has a strong sense of what community is and looks forward to bringing her knowledge and skills to the Foundation.

Living in Smithers since the fall of 2014, Danielle has had an opportunity to get to know the Smithers community and has adapted quite well to the change of lifestyle afer growing up and living in the Lower Mainland. Danielle also rediscovered her love of tap dancing and had a great time performing in the 2017 Creatve Roots Backyard Bash year end show. The Smithers community and surrounding area have become an enjoyable home for Danielle and her family.

Meet Danielle and the other directors at the upcoming event April 28.

Communi-Tea Giveaway 2x $1250 Non-Proft Giveaway

The foundation is having a Community Tea April 28 from 2–4 at the Old Church in Smithers. At the tea you can meet the directors, learn about the foundation and win a grant for a local non-profit organization. Refreshments, snacks and entertainment will be provided.

At the event you can put your favourite nonprofit organization’s name in a draw to win one of two $1,250 grants.

• The draw for two prizes of $1,250 will take place at 3:30.

• The winning organization must be a non-profit or charity

• The foundation will work with the winner to complete a grant application that meets the requirements of the foundation.

• Each attendee over 18 years of age will get one ballot.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation was founded in 1991 at the request of the Town of Smithers economic development committee. Our defined area for grant-making covers Topley, Houston, Granisle, Telkwa, Smithers, the Hazeltons and Kitwanga.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation strives to improve quality of life in our communities by awarding local organizations grants generated through responsibly managed donations and legacies. The Foundation provides community leadership and offers citizens of the Bulkley Valley the opportunity to invest in the betterment of their communities.

–Submitted article

 

Danielle Skerik at Saturday’s Bike Swap. She is riding in as the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation’s new executive director. Tom Best photo

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation's new director ready to give grants

New executve director at the Bulkley Valley Community Foundaton, AGM and Communi-Tea giveaway.

