The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BVCF) distributes tens of thousands of dollars every year to worthy causes such as the Grendel Group. From left: Deb Camenzind (BVCF), Michael Ambery, Jill Dunbar (BVCF), Thomas Buth, Dmitri Cody, Jay Cody, Anneh Kessels, Matthias Naziel, Brie McAloney and Michael Doogan-Smith (BVCF). (Thom Barker photo)

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation seeks members for board of directors

Successful candidates will help shape the development of the Bulkley Valley area

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is looking for members to fill its board of directors.

The foundation collects donations and redistributes funds throughout the community in the form of grants to local organizations and scholarship awards to students. As recently as this year, the foundation has facilitated $4 million in funding.

Successful candidates will attend monthly meetings and “provide input, advice, and guidance” to the board on how these funds should be managed, in addition to other directives of the foundation.

Applicants should have an understanding of the Bulkley Valley and the needs of the surrounding communities.

The position presents an opportunity for community members to get involved and shape the growth and development of the Bulkley Valley.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a statement expressing their interest by June 10 in an email to:

info@bvcf.ca.

In particular, applicants are being sought from Houston, the Hazeltons and Smithers.


Bulkley Valley Community Foundation seeks members for board of directors

