Bulkley Valley Christian School’s busy month

Pumpkins and peewees, Door to the past, Silverking Basin, Terry Fox Run keep BVCS kids very busy.

An encounter with an ancient past opens the door to learning about a living culture when Grade 11 and 12 students from Bulkley Valley Christian School toured Gwaii Hanaas National Park in Haida Gwaii. This was part of a six-day trip to the islands to explore issues of justice, history and Indigenous culture. Contributed photo

Silverking Basin was home to a group of nearly 30 Grade 8 and 9 students from BVCS last week as part of the school’s semi-annual backpacking trip. Students learned about the history of the park: natural history, mining history, and Joe L’Orsa and the many others who worked so tirelessly to make this area into a provincial park while kicking the year off and getting to know each other. Contributed photo