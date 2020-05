High School teacher Jonathan Boone. (Contributed photo) High School teacher Jonathan Boone. (Contributed photo) Physical Education teacher Ron VanDriel. (Contributed photo) Kindergarten teacher Christa LaFountain. (Contributed photo) High School science teacher John Vis. (Contributed photo) Bulkley Valley Christian School teachers and staff decorated a school bus, dressed up and welcomed parents and students to the parking lot of the school for a “reverse parade.” (Contributed photo) Grade 2 -3 teacher Rebecca Vandenberg. (Contributed photo)

On May 8, staff at Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) decorated a school bus and welcomed parents and students to a “reverse parade.”

Instead of the parade moving and the audience being stationary, the audience was on the move and the parade stayed in place.

As families cruised through the school’s parking lot, they were greeted with cheers, noise-makers and waves from BVCS staff.