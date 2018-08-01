Bulkley Valley Artisans Studio Tour this weekend

13 artisans from both Telkwa and Smithers plus 13 more displaying in shared spaces.

Pottery making is just one example of the many different art forms shared this weekend in Smithers during the Bulkley Valley Artisans Studio Tour. Sean Allen photo

Having left Victoria with 115 km to get to Vancouver, I am still a ways away, walking on water right now. I am only at 49,849 with the Fit Bit getting recharged. I can sort of see the haze in the distance that is Vancouver.

Does anyone remember the 1950s? Being a “house wife” meant having supper ready, trying to look presentable for when the husband came home from work. I could never fit that mould. It appears that a new survey entitled “British Social Attitudes” shows that nearly three-quarters of the British public disagree with that 1950s attitude. According to the National Centre for Social Research, 72 per cent agreed with the change in attitude, compared with 58 per cent 10 years ago. Men appear to be supportive of women working, although there is still a portion of both men and women who feel that with young children the woman should stay home full time or perhaps work only half time until the child enters school. I was so proud of my son and daughter-in-law as when they had their children, my son stayed home with them and my daughter-in-law went to work. It was a mutual decision as they did not want someone else raising their children. My son did get some comments about “where do you work” and when he said he took care of the kids he got odd looks. Men are a little slower in accepting the attitude change.

Here is a unique opportunity: the Bulkley Valley Artisans Studio Tour hosts visits to the studios of 13 artisans from both Telkwa and Smithers plus 13 more displaying in shared spaces, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be paintings, multi-media works, pottery, jewellery and stained glass to view and/or purchase with some works in progress to witness and demonstrations taking place. This is a free, self-guided tour. For a list of participating artists and maps, pick up a brochure from the Chamber of Commerce or Mountain Eagle Books or check out tourismsmithers.com. Travel solo or car-pool with friends, stop in at one of the excellent local eateries for a meal along the way, and enjoy many dimensions of the beauty the valley has to offer.

Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival, Aug. 15–18. For information on dates and times for the many Festival Activities check out festivalnorth.com. Also they have added an additional concert on the evening of Aug. 15. The opening Festival concert at the Bethel Church (starting at 7 p.m.) will feature a piano recital by internationally renowned pianist Dr. Jelena Vladikovic in addition to 6 Artists in Residence of the Orchestra North Program playing great classical gems. At 9:30 that same evening three well-known cellists will play music at the new BV Brewery where you can sip beer while listening.

Closing with: inchmeal: adverb meaning little by little, gradually. Which explains how I will get to Vancouver.

Email gradoir@citywest.ca to contact Lorraine.

2018 Chip Run

