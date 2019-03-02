Binge watching my window

This past week I have become very popular with the TV people. Not those that watch it but those who want me to watch more or less.

I can buy a bundle, get internet or phone — all for a great price. I was considering one company or the other. Just to be sure I scrolled through all the shows I have now.

I did this while I ate my poached eggs for dinner. There I was confronted with two 600-pound people. They were getting a check-up with some doctor who could give them a surgery to help them lose weight. I couldn’t gag down my eggs when I saw what the people ate to get that big. I felt so sorry for them. We can criticize and blame shame them but some folks have a hard time with this process called living.

Next up on the TV menu was a show called Dr. Pimple Popper. Really? This is entertainment, watching someone mucking about with some pus filled thingy on a person’s body? I didn’t watch the show nor did I eat my dinner.

Just for the heck of it I checked a few more shows on the channel. Some of the shows dealt with the size of people, large and small. Another show allowed prying eyes to enter the limited space of a hoarder. How sad is that? I decided then and there that I would certainly not request that channel if I bought a new plan.

I made another decision. I will send a bit of money to Knowledge Network. I like the programming. No commercials. Maybe a few shows are repeated from another time. What the heck I say? I didn’t see the whole show the last time. I fall asleep in front of TV.

Other TV channels ask for money for their programming as well. Both PBS stations provide excellent shows. Music, drama, science and a variety of documentary shows. I can’t afford to send all some money but I can be thankful another person did so I don’t have to watch the crap provided by commercial stations.

Mind you it is award season for TV, movies and other stuff. I have no idea about the people involved nor have I seen any of the movies.

Someone right now is telling me “to get a life.” I have that. Looking after this piece of land which provides sanctuary for animals large and small, and me. Caring for my old rescue dogs is rewarding. I got a life which is very peaceful. I don’t need to binge watch anything unless it is looking at the full moon or the deer outside my window.

Thank you for your comments about these words. They can come to mallory@bulkley.net or just call 250-846-5095.