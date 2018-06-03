Bike to Work Week takes over Bovill Square

PHOTOS: Grades 3 to 7 students from St. Joseph’s and Muheim Elementary School show cycle spirit.

Grades 3 to 7 students from St. Joseph’s and Muheim Elementary School took over a bike to work week celebration at Bovill Square last Thursday.

Kids were given prizes, sandwiches from Subway and other treats.

The event was sponsored by the Town of Smithers, The Moose, The Interior News, Subway, Big Smile Kids Store, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bulkley Valley Wholesale, Bulkley Valley Family Network, Bugwood Bean, Canadian Tire, Sportchek, Home Hardware, and Kool Treatz Bike Cart.

A family of cyclists take in the bike to work celebrations at Bovill Square. (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

Kids take their pick of healthy snacks (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

Kids brought out their best dance moves in order to win prizes last Thursday. (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

The celebration started at noon and ended at 1:30. (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

Students from Grades 3 to 7 attended the bike to work event (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

Sheena Miller, event organizer, gives one lucky kid their prize (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

A large crowd showed up enjoy the bike to school celebration at Bovill Square last Thursday. (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

Bike to Work event volunteers (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)

A family of four enjoys some good weather and good popsicles (photo Michael Grace-Dacosta)