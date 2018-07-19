Big scoop! Frozen North returns

Frozen North is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.

While her classmates were getting ready for grad, Hannah Pow was serving ice cream at Frozen North to family and friends of graduates waiting to get inside the old arena in her graduation gown.

“[Pow] is an amazingly accomplished young woman,” said manager of the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Heather Gallagher. “She just seems to run and operate a fantastic business.”

This will be Pow’s second and last year running Frozen North. It is a part of a collaborative project between the Chamber of Commerce and Smithers Secondary School designed for high school students.

“I came back because it’s a really enjoyable summer job,” said Pow. “I enjoy interacting with people, running a business, serving ice cream and having the freedom to make decisions for my summer work.”

Pow will be entering her first year of general science at the University of British Columbia this fall.

Although Pow said she enjoyed her time running the business she has no plans of being becoming an entrepreneur.

“It’s an interest and I think it’s something I know how to do … but I don’t think that is my main goal,” said Pow.

Frozen North is open every day from noon to 8 p.m. It’s located just behind Bugwood Bean on Second Avenue and Main Street on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Pow sets up shop right in front of the Bulkley Valley Museum.