Team Sausage Factory preparing to take off and ride around the streets of Smithers on the Big Bike, celebrating their raising over $5,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and promoting exercise Cassidy Muir photo

Big bike, big donation

Smithers Sausage Factory pedals $5,000 to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The Sausage Factory put together a team to pedal a 29-seat bicycle around the streets of Smithers, celebrating the over $5,000 they raised for the Heart and Stroke Foundation this year.

 

Team Sausage Factory practices chest compressions to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees (Cassidy Muir)

