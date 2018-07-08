Better to be too kind

Canada Day is not here yet as of this column. I do have to tell you I have given the Canada Day weekend a bit of thought this year. This started after I watched United Shades of America with W Kamau Bell. The presentation was showcasing the differences between Canadians and Americans.

Of course as it always is were the comments about how nice Canadians are. Lots of pleases and thank-you things as well as the “sorry” feelings we say and show. What can be wrong with all that?

He discussed our health care system, hockey, curling and had a good laugh at the concept of poutine. Canadians, he decided, put gravy on all manner of food.

I know having talked to a few of you about the show that we all felt it was a great precursor to our Canada Day celebrations. How did I decide to look at Canada Day? I listened to the nasty talk coming from south of our border. Name calling, yelling, demeaning others, tinges of racism, and so on and on. Well, I’m sorry, I think I will avoid all news related to politics, shootings, hatred of any kind. I will do that for the Canada Day weekend. Kind of like a holiday. I can spend my days outside with my dogs and cat. I can allow the bugs to size me up while I attempt to open walking trails. When the time comes to watch a bit of telly I could look at some shows that are on non-commercial channels. A good old British murder mystery would suit me fine.

One thing I should do is pull out some of the chickweed that has taken over some areas of my garden. Then I told myself to use the weed for some of its more beneficial purposes. It can eliminate constipation. Assist with stomach and other bowel problems.

I have been told it will help with some blood disorders. Helps with asthma and other lung problems.

You can eat it as is or add it to a salad. It can be made into a poultice for certain skin conditions. Make a tea to help with weight loss. It acts as a diuretic and laxative. Of course do not overdo.

That is how it is as of this writing. I will enjoy this Canada Day, making sure I know all the good reasons I am proud to be a Canadian. Maybe we are too kind and friendly. I am sorry, a far better way for me to be.

By the time you read this, the long weekend will be over. I just hope it was good for you.

Had a note from a reader who suggested that I mention the problem with big boats and loons. When next you are going full throttle on our smaller northern lakes do try to remember that the wake from your boat can drown the young loons. Be aware that it is against the law to harass loons and other wild things.

