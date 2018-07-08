Better to be too kind

Brenda on the benefits of Canada and chickweed.

Brenda Mallory

Canada Day is not here yet as of this column. I do have to tell you I have given the Canada Day weekend a bit of thought this year. This started after I watched United Shades of America with W Kamau Bell. The presentation was showcasing the differences between Canadians and Americans.

Of course as it always is were the comments about how nice Canadians are. Lots of pleases and thank-you things as well as the “sorry” feelings we say and show. What can be wrong with all that?

He discussed our health care system, hockey, curling and had a good laugh at the concept of poutine. Canadians, he decided, put gravy on all manner of food.

I know having talked to a few of you about the show that we all felt it was a great precursor to our Canada Day celebrations. How did I decide to look at Canada Day? I listened to the nasty talk coming from south of our border. Name calling, yelling, demeaning others, tinges of racism, and so on and on. Well, I’m sorry, I think I will avoid all news related to politics, shootings, hatred of any kind. I will do that for the Canada Day weekend. Kind of like a holiday. I can spend my days outside with my dogs and cat. I can allow the bugs to size me up while I attempt to open walking trails. When the time comes to watch a bit of telly I could look at some shows that are on non-commercial channels. A good old British murder mystery would suit me fine.

One thing I should do is pull out some of the chickweed that has taken over some areas of my garden. Then I told myself to use the weed for some of its more beneficial purposes. It can eliminate constipation. Assist with stomach and other bowel problems.

I have been told it will help with some blood disorders. Helps with asthma and other lung problems.

You can eat it as is or add it to a salad. It can be made into a poultice for certain skin conditions. Make a tea to help with weight loss. It acts as a diuretic and laxative. Of course do not overdo.

That is how it is as of this writing. I will enjoy this Canada Day, making sure I know all the good reasons I am proud to be a Canadian. Maybe we are too kind and friendly. I am sorry, a far better way for me to be.

By the time you read this, the long weekend will be over. I just hope it was good for you.

Had a note from a reader who suggested that I mention the problem with big boats and loons. When next you are going full throttle on our smaller northern lakes do try to remember that the wake from your boat can drown the young loons. Be aware that it is against the law to harass loons and other wild things.

We’ll talk when you call 250-846-5095 or I will read whatever you send to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Run organizer needed for Quick Terry Fox Run

Just Posted

Run organizer needed for Quick Terry Fox Run

Quick has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run since 1985 and contributed over $21,000 to cancer research.

Smithers’ Dale Ehrstien opens for Trailer Park Boys stars

Ehrstien only started doing stand up seven months ago.

Unleashing the dragon on Tyhee Lake

Dragon boat open to all twice per week on Tyhee Lake.

Incumbent Civic Candidate Update

The Interior News reached out to incumbent mayors to find out who seeking reelection this fall.

3-storey supportive housing closer to reality

24 units expected to be ready by November

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

Most Read