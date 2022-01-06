Best photos of 2021, Part 2

There are many factors that go into a decision of what makes a compelling photo.
Some are simply technically great photos, such as our Aug. 12 picture of Elaine Edmison performing at the Float Fest music festival, which also conveys the pent-up emotion of getting back to some semblance of normalcy following more than a year devoid of such events.
Others capture amazing action, such as our Sept. 9 picture of a bull rider, which also has an element of newsworthiness due to the return of the rodeo
Others are simply significant for their newsworthiness, such as our April 8 picture of pharmacy assistant Lennette Desjarlais receiving her COVID-19 shot.
Really great photos usually combine a number of these elements and picking the best is a judgment call. Here we present the photos, in no particular order, that we felt were our most compelling. Entries were limited to pictures taken by Black Press staff.