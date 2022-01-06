Best photos of 2021, Part 2

Following a show by the Huckleberry Bandits at the Bulkley Valley Brewery Nov. 20, crew members from the Netflix production The Mother, currently filming in Smithers, weren’t quite ready to call it a night. Smithers singer-songwriter Simba Wilson obliged by performing on First Avenue. (Melissa Boutilier photo)

There are many factors that go into a decision of what makes a compelling photo.

Some are simply technically great photos, such as our Aug. 12 picture of Elaine Edmison performing at the Float Fest music festival, which also conveys the pent-up emotion of getting back to some semblance of normalcy following more than a year devoid of such events.

Others capture amazing action, such as our Sept. 9 picture of a bull rider, which also has an element of newsworthiness due to the return of the rodeo

Others are simply significant for their newsworthiness, such as our April 8 picture of pharmacy assistant Lennette Desjarlais receiving her COVID-19 shot.

Really great photos usually combine a number of these elements and picking the best is a judgment call. Here we present the photos, in no particular order, that we felt were our most compelling. Entries were limited to pictures taken by Black Press staff.

The Remembrance Day colour guard marches in the colours during a ceremony Nov. 11 at Veterans Peace Park in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

With its 2021 theme “Full Steam Ahead,” the Bulkley Valley Exhibition, including the Bulkley Valley Rodeo, returned this year thrilling fair-goers and spectators Aug. 26-29. (Thom Barker photo)