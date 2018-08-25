Be it wasp or bat in your room, flailing does not help

Brenda explains the efforts she puts into shooing flying critters of all sizes.

Brenda Mallory

It’s too much I tell you. Heat, wasps and other bugs — and if you are interested let’s throw in a couple bats.

Like I said it’s too much! I have to admit as of this day talking to you it is a tad cooler outside. What a relief for the dogs and I. Even the old cat seems happy.

I must go back and discuss wasps. The other day as the dogs and I walked the walk, we met up with young dad and his two-year-old son. The little boy was sitting unhappily in one of those wagon things attached to the back of a bike. His little face was swollen badly. His eye was just a slit on his puffy face. I was told two days before the boy had been stung while playing at the beach at Tyhee Lake. A bald faced hornet did his thing stinging the boy near his eye. As luck would have it things were taken care of at the hospital. The father was told there could have been a good chance the swelling would close off the ability to breath. My point here is, if you have a young child make sure you notice wasps and hornets.

I am noticing around here the wasps are close to the ground or seeking water in the dog water bowls. I have made a few traps that are working quite well. One bucket has a piece of meat hanging from a stick. The meat lurks just above water in the bucket. I have put a bit of oil on the water. The wasps pigs out on the meat. Too full to fly, thus it drops to the water. Catch lots that way.

I also have a sugar trap which is quite dandy. White sugar and water in a bowl. Wasps drop in for a drink. They get hung up in the oil on the surface of the water. That’s it! Done!

I have one of those battery powered badminton rackets. Hit the wasp — instant barbecued bug. Great if you like that sort of thing. Also have the good old fly swatter. Still, I have bugs galore. With animals and birds I can’t bring myself to bomb critters with chemical foam or spray.

The dogs know being near the fan helps eliminate pests. In the morning when it is cooler, some relief for all of us.

Since I am always mucking about swatting and zapping wasps or hornets, I do get stung. It hurts like the dickens. I get an antiperspirant stick, rub the stung place, pain is gone with very little swelling. Might not work for everyone but for me it is fine. Remember there are those with serious allergies that can die from a bee sting. Be careful and be aware.

Now to the bat issue. The other night I crawled into my bed. I feel a breeze across my face. I turned on the light and there was a darn bat flying about. Grabbed a pillow case and tried to direct the thing outside. I was sure it was gone until the next morning I see the bat just hanging around in my kitchen. Finally I got it outside where it hung around for the day in the porch. Later it was gone — good.

Mind you I was ever so peeved when the next night another bat is floating about in my bedroom. Could have been the same bat. Seen one you’ve seen them all as they say. I am proud and pleased to say I figured out where the bat was coming in. Stay tuned — the story could change.

Back to the bees for a minute. I cannot recommend the best thing to use to get rid of them. Talk to the good people at our local stores. They no doubt have a person who can help you get the best product.

When a bee or bat comes near to you, screaming and flailing about probably will not help.

Let me know how you make out when you call 250-846-5095 or just email to mallory@bulkey.net.

