BC SPCA opens submissions for 2023 calendar contest

14 friendly furry faces will be selected for the months, cover and as an honourable mention

Donations made through the BC SPCA’s annual calendar contest have helped the society expand its role of assisting domestic, farm and wild animals throughout the year. (Courtesy BC SPCA)

The B.C. Society for Prevention to Cruelty to Animals would like your pet to have its day in the spotlight, or a whole month.

Submissions are open for the 2023 BC SPCA calendar contest.

“Pets can be affectionate, loyal, funny and so much more. For many people they’re family,” Tess Repenning, senior manager of digital giving for the BC SPCA, said in a release.

“Each one is unique and we can’t wait to get to know all the special pets out there.

Sharing your pet’s photos in our annual calendar contest is the perfect way to shine a light on your furry friend while raising urgently needed funds for homeless, abused and injured animals.”

Photos and stories must be uploaded to the contest website before midnight, Feb. 14.

Those entering are encouraged to invite

friends or family to donate to the cause to earn additional votes for their pet.

In all, 14 animals will be featured in the calendar; one for each month, plus the cover and an honourable mention.

Project sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition will throw in an additional 25 votes for every donation of at least $25, and will select the honourable mention from pets with 25 votes or more.

Last year, the BC SPCA helped more than 100,000 domestic, farm and wild animals through cruelty investigations, sheltering and adoption, emergency veterinary care and rehabilitation.

To register visit spca.bc.ca/calendar.

To inquire about making a donation, call 1-855-622-7722.

