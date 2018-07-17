BC SPCA launches Wildlife-in-Focus Photography Contest

Last year’s winner, “Air Guitar Seal,” was taken by Mike Walsh. Photo courtesy of BC SPCA

Captured some of B.C.’s spectacular wildlife on camera recently?

The BC SPCA this week launched its 10th annual Wildlife-in-Focus Photography Contest and is seeking submissions from amateur photographers across the province.

Photography enthusiasts age 14 and up can send in their work until Sept. 15, 2018.

“With the range of wildlife living in this province, combined with amazing backdrops, the possibilities are endless. From a seal ‘playing’ air guitar to a majestic grizzly bear staring off into the distance, each year our entrants set the bar very high,” says BC SPCA research co-ordinator Erin Ryan.

“Our judges always have such a hard time choosing, so we’re happy to once again offer the very popular donate-to-vote People’s Choice Award.”

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. The donate-to-vote People’s Choice Award will also be awarded a prize.

Winning photos have been featured in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense and Bark! Magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, social media, and even on decks of playing cards.

And early entries can benefit from bonus votes, says Ryan.

“From now until Aug. 15, if you donate $20 or more when you enter a photo, you’ll get 10 bonus votes. Not only will you have the chance to help your photos take a top spot, you’ll be supporting the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) on Vancouver Island.”

Each year, the centre cares for more than 3,000 orphaned and injured wild animals, she explains.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Read all submission guidelines and see past winners’ images here. For more information, email contest@wildarc.com.

You can also check out the 24/7 live-streaming Wild ARC Critter Cam for inspiration.

