August StoryWalk up and going in Smithers, free fun for families.

Freddy and the Fairy, now on display at Walnut Park Elementary School tells the story of a hard-of-hearing fairy and encourages patience. (Thom Barker photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is a fun, free, family activity for young kids, to take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors,

The new August StoryWalk is up until Sept. 2 and ready to go through with the young ones in Smithers.

Located in front of the Walnut Park Elementary school, along the fences, is the new story of Freddie and the Fairy.

“Freddie is delighted when he meets a fairy who offers to grant his every wish. But Bessie-Belle can’t hear very well, and all Freddie’s wishes come out wrong. Whatever can they do?,” says the StoryWalk Facebook page.

“Freddie and the Fairy is a sweet and funny rhyming story with a gentle message about deafness.”

StoryWalk combines the pleasures and early literacy benefits of reading children’s books aloud with all the joys and health benefits of walking and playing together outdoors. It is accessible to everyone and is an activity parents can do with their kids on their own schedule, without having to register, book a time or pay a fee.

When you finish the story, head over to the Northwest Child Development Centre to pick up a free activity kit for the kids to do at home. The centre is located at 1471 Columbia Drive and open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New activity kits are created for each book.

READ MORE: Smithers StoryWalk for July, The Wonky Donkey, is sure to have your little ones laughing out loud

Enter the draw for a chance to win a copy of each book. Multiple entries are encouraged – send one in every time you do StoryWalk. Instructions are located on a board at the end of the StoryWalk.

StoryWalk kits are available for non-profit community groups to borrow for free, and Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) will give you everything you need to install a temporary StoryWalk indoors or outdoors of your own making, all you have to do is put it up.

StoryWalk is brought to you by the Literacy Outreach Program at SCSA and Childcare Resource & Referral at the Northwest Child Development Centre.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montepelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)