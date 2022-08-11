Freddy and the Fairy, now on display at Walnut Park Elementary School tells the story of a hard-of-hearing fairy and encourages patience. (Thom Barker photo)

Freddy and the Fairy, now on display at Walnut Park Elementary School tells the story of a hard-of-hearing fairy and encourages patience. (Thom Barker photo)

August StoryWalk up and going in Smithers, free fun for families.

Freddie and the Fairy, a heartwarming story.

StoryWalk in Smithers is a fun, free, family activity for young kids, to take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors,

The new August StoryWalk is up until Sept. 2 and ready to go through with the young ones in Smithers.

Located in front of the Walnut Park Elementary school, along the fences, is the new story of Freddie and the Fairy.

“Freddie is delighted when he meets a fairy who offers to grant his every wish. But Bessie-Belle can’t hear very well, and all Freddie’s wishes come out wrong. Whatever can they do?,” says the StoryWalk Facebook page.

“Freddie and the Fairy is a sweet and funny rhyming story with a gentle message about deafness.”

StoryWalk combines the pleasures and early literacy benefits of reading children’s books aloud with all the joys and health benefits of walking and playing together outdoors. It is accessible to everyone and is an activity parents can do with their kids on their own schedule, without having to register, book a time or pay a fee.

When you finish the story, head over to the Northwest Child Development Centre to pick up a free activity kit for the kids to do at home. The centre is located at 1471 Columbia Drive and open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New activity kits are created for each book.

READ MORE: Smithers StoryWalk for July, The Wonky Donkey, is sure to have your little ones laughing out loud

Enter the draw for a chance to win a copy of each book. Multiple entries are encouraged – send one in every time you do StoryWalk. Instructions are located on a board at the end of the StoryWalk.

StoryWalk kits are available for non-profit community groups to borrow for free, and Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) will give you everything you need to install a temporary StoryWalk indoors or outdoors of your own making, all you have to do is put it up.

StoryWalk is brought to you by the Literacy Outreach Program at SCSA and Childcare Resource & Referral at the Northwest Child Development Centre.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montepelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and going until September 2. (Submitted photo)

Activity set after you finish StoryWalk in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Activity set after you finish StoryWalk in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World

Just Posted

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)
Toronto Blue Jays’ film crew to attend reopening of Witset ball diamond

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

The panel carved by late Gitxsan artist Walter Harris finds a new home at the hockey arena of the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton. (Photo courtesy, LNG Canada)
Carving returned to Gitxsan artist’s hometown in Kispiox after four decades in Kitimat

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community.
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said