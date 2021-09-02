Max Luvenson and McKenzie Joseph hold their creations from the Arx and Sparx welding camp Aug 26. (Deb Meissner photo)

Max Luvenson and McKenzie Joseph hold their creations from the Arx and Sparx welding camp Aug 26. (Deb Meissner photo)

Arx and Sparx Program at Smithers Secondary School gives kids a head start

School District 54 was the only location that received funding to run the Arx and Sparx camp this year in Canada.

The target demographic was students entering into Grade 8 and who are new to Smithers Secondary School this year.

“The week provided an opportunity for students to become familiar with the Trades programs offered at the High School and to provide an opportunity to meet new students before school starts in the Fall,” said program coordinator Gavin Scorer.

Sponsors (LNG Canada and the Coastal GasLink Ltd. Partnership) provided laser-cut shapes that students could use while they became familiar with the MIG Process and fusing metal.

During the week students were introduced to Formline Design, used in traditional and contemporary Indigenous Art. And every morning a guest speaker spoke on different cultural practices found with the local Wet’suwet’en peoples.

CWB Welding Foundation posted on their Instagram and Facebook pages, “Amazing work by all participants at our Arx and Sparx camp at Smithers Secondary School.”

“Overall, I am very pleased with the whole workshop,” Scorer said.

 

Kaitlyn Groenink and Olivia Gunanoot working with the welders. (Deb Meissner photo)

Sev Vrolyk shows his design in copper. (Deb Meissner photo)

Some of the creations made during the Arx and Sparx Welding Camp. (Deb Meissner photo)

Best friends Sydney Hynd and Autumn Pow signed up together for the Arx and Sparx workshop. (Deb Meissner photo)

