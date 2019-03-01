Anti anti-aging

So as of yesterday I have only 2,896 more steps to reach Osoyoos. Then I shall be on my way to Salmo and that will take some time as it is 339,240 steps. I have decided to break that number up a bit by investigating places along the way, so as not to get bored with plain walking.

Beginner Bridge Lessons with Dennis Lee, six lessons for beginners starting March 19 with every Tuesday and Friday for the following three weeks with the final lesson being a Duplicate Bridge evening. Open for all ages, great brain fitness. 1-3 p.m., 3635 Snake Road, seventh house on the left after leaving Old Babine Lake Road. Price $60 fully refunded if you attend all the lessons. To register or more information 250-847-9273.

Round Lake Hall, Saturday, March 2, a coffee house event, $5 featuring Mint Julip, Half Decent Act and Richard Grice. 7:30, snacks welcome, bring your indoor shoes, more information at events@roundlakebc.com.

The Opioid Crisis: What Can You Do? Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. at Smithers Public Library. A hands-on training session and Q&A with Samantha Bosscher, primary care nurse with Smithers Community Health Services, and Chris Blois, HIV educator with Positive Living North. Learn to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and receive hands-on training in how to respond, including administering Naloxone. This session is a partnership between Smithers Public Library, Northern Health and Positive Living North, sponsored by Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.

I read a comment by Julianne Moore — she is 58 — in a recent Zoomer Magazine. During an interview in Porter magazine she said she was frustrated with always being asked about aging.

“Why are we always talking about this idea that aging is some sort of loss, diminishment, rather than the experience of being alive? We never know what our lifespan is going to be, so why not just enjoy where we are rather than talk about this idea of loss all the time?”

I have found myself getting irritated about all this anti-aging possibility in face creams, seeing ideas about clothing proper to wear for “older” people and even what food to eat to stay young. I remember one lady who told me that simply using a bit of lard on her face helped with dryness which was the only thing she worried about as the dryness was kind of itchy and she could also use the lard in baking.

A fundraiser for the Bulkley Valley Museum, Thursday, March 7 at the Old Church, 3704 First Avenue. A night of old fashioned saloon fun with Texas Hold’em Poker Night! Play starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 available at the BV Museum, 1425 Main Street or at the door depending on advance sales. Top prize $200, additional prizes of $100 (second place) and $50 (third place). This is a 19+ licensed event, no minors, limited tickets available. BC Gaming License #113671.

Closing with: pamphleteer– to write and publish pamphlets. To engage in partisan arguments indirectly in writings.