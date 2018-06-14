Another way to support sustainability

An Aussie designer launches world’s first zero-waste bra.
I never thought much about how a bra is made and the possible environmental impact. Apparently they are made of different unsustainable materials: water-intensive cotton, spandex, petroleum-based polyurethane foam for padding. Who knew?
So Australian lingerie designer Stephanie Devine has launched “The Very Good Bra,” the world’s first zero-waste bra. It is biodegradable, the designer claims you could bury it in your garden at the end of its lifespan and it would leave no toxic waste. It has no wire and is made of tencel, a sustainable textile made from the wood pulp of eucalyptus trees, soft, absorbent and durable. Even the elastic is made from sustainably farmed rubber trees, organic cotton for sewing thread, and is dyed to meet the Global Organic Trading Standard. Organic inks for labelling and a completely compostable packaging to make sure it’s as clean as possible.
The designer determined that if there are two billion women currently on the planet with an average of nine bras each, it would add up to 18 billion bras headed to the landfill.
The 6th Annual Summer Solstice Paddle, Potluck & Music by the Lake. Father’s Day, June 17. Boat any time during the day or evening; no fishing licence needed. Potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., Round Lake hall. Bring generous portions of main course and/or salad, buns and/or dessert. Beverages, plates and cutlery will be provided. Bring your musical instrument, songs and lawn chairs. More information 250-846-9214 or quickdnd@gmail.com.
Mood Changes & MS. Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m. – noon at Hudson Bay Lodge. Explore how and why people with MS experience changes in mood. Register: Lonnie, 1-800-268-7582 ext 7259.
Closing with whelm: to turn, to overcome in thought or feeling; overwhelm. To pass or go over something so as to bury or submerge it.