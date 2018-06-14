Another way to support sustainability

An Aussie designer launches world’s first zero-waste bra.

I never thought much about how a bra is made and the possible environmental impact. Apparently they are made of different unsustainable materials: water-intensive cotton, spandex, petroleum-based polyurethane foam for padding. Who knew?

So Australian lingerie designer Stephanie Devine has launched “The Very Good Bra,” the world’s first zero-waste bra. It is biodegradable, the designer claims you could bury it in your garden at the end of its lifespan and it would leave no toxic waste. It has no wire and is made of tencel, a sustainable textile made from the wood pulp of eucalyptus trees, soft, absorbent and durable. Even the elastic is made from sustainably farmed rubber trees, organic cotton for sewing thread, and is dyed to meet the Global Organic Trading Standard. Organic inks for labelling and a completely compostable packaging to make sure it’s as clean as possible.

The designer determined that if there are two billion women currently on the planet with an average of nine bras each, it would add up to 18 billion bras headed to the landfill. The designer’s goal is, “Together we can start cleaning up the fashion industry and help protect our fragile planet for future generations”

The 6th Annual Summer Solstice Paddle, Potluck & Music by the Lake. Father’s Day, June 17. Boat any time during the day or evening; no fishing licence needed. Potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., Round Lake hall. Bring generous portions of main course and/or salad, buns and/or dessert. Beverages, plates and cutlery will be provided. Bring your musical instrument, songs and lawn chairs. Come make/listen to fine music on the shores of Round Lake. More information 250-846-9214 or quickdnd@gmail.com.

Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Smithers Secondary School, a Sporting, Fundraiser, Carnival for all ages. Free admission, help celebrate Special Olympics BC Smithers, help raise their goal of $10,000. Fun for all including face painting, carnival style games, tours of emergency service vehicles and much more. Watch employees from local businesses compete against our Special Olympics athletes in track and field events.

Check out bcbus.ca for the new bus service schedules, where it goes and the cost. It also indicates that you can use your bank card to pay.

The Town of Smithers has launched a local emergency notification system which will send out alerts to residents in various emergency situations. To sign up to receive emergency notifications visit the Town of Smithers website or call Smithers Fire Department 250-847-7015 Ext 241.

Mood Changes & MS. Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m. – noon at Hudson Bay Lodge. Explore how and why people with MS experience changes in mood. Learn the latest information on addressing these symptoms. Register: Lonnie, 1-800-268-7582 ext 7259. or surveymonkey.com/r/smithers2018

Closing with whelm: to turn, to overcome in thought or feeling; overwhelm. To pass or go over something so as to bury or submerge it.