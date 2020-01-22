Annual bird count includes rare sighting

The Smithers Christmas Bird Count took place on the relatively mild Sunday, December 29, 2019. Twenty different parties, comprising 46 people, were out in the count circle from dawn until dusk. An additional 14 people watched feeders within the circle. In total 49 different species and 4,514 individual birds were counted on the day. During count week (three days either side of the count day) a Merlin and a Ring-necked Pheasant were also seen within the circle.
The most unusual species seen on count day were a Golden Eagle, a Green-winged Teal and one Fox Sparrow. We have never had a Golden Eagle reported before. In addition, it is always exciting for the participants to see a Hawk Owl and a bird cam recorded the presence of the saw-whet owl.
The number of Eurasian Collared doves has dropped drastically from the 59 reported last year and we assume hawks having been having a good feast.
The complete list of birds seen on count day is as follows:
Canada Goose 1
Mallard 5
Green-winged Teal 1
Common Goldeneye 25
Common Merganser 2
Bald Eagle – Mature 26
Bald Eagle – Immature 11
Golden Eagle 1
Northern Goshawk 2
Rough-legged Hawk 1
Raptor sp. 1
Ruffed Grouse 7
Ptarmigan sp. 1
Eurasian Collared Dove 2
Northern Hawk Owl 1
Saw-whet Owl 1
Northern Pygmy Owl 2
Pileated Woodpecker 3
Hairy Woodpecker 47
Downy Woodpecker 29
Northern Flicker 25
Am. Three-Toed Woodpecker 2
Northern Shrike 7
Clark’s Nutcracker 6
Canada Jay 33
Steller’s Jay 43
Black-billed Magpie 15
Common Raven 360
American Crow 596
Black-capped Chickadee 1035
Mountain Chickadee 18
Chestnut-backed Chickadee 4
Boreal Chickadee 5
Red-breasted Nuthatch 9
Brown Creeper 2
American Dipper 1
Golden-crowned Kinglet 3
American Robin 37
European Starling 139
Bohemian Waxwing 276
Dark-eyed Junco 75
Song Sparrow 15
Fox Sparrow 1
Brewer’s Blackbird 405
Evening Grosbeak 17
Pine Grosbeak 63
Red Crossbill 10
Common Redpoll 411
Pine Siskin 35
House Sparrow 697
Total individuals 4514
Total species 49
If anyone saw a bird not listed above either on count day or during count week, please call 250-847-9429. The B.V. Naturalists would like to thank all the bird counters and feeder watchers who participated.