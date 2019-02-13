Or a box of chocolates, but Brenda suggests a surprise in the middle of May is good, too.

It must have been all those wet warm kisses that made me think of Valentine’s Day. Then again it could have been the sandpaper feel of more kisses on my arm.

Not so! The wet kisses were from my 17-year-old little dog. He was happy just to be inside the house.

The rough kisses came from my old cat. I suppose he just enjoyed the salty taste of my skin. So much love! I can hardly stand it. The good thing, the appreciation from my collection of rescue animals show me does not only happen on that one day of the year — Valentine’s Day.

Where did Valentine’s come from you ask? I gather back in the third century Emperor Claudius executed a couple fellows named Valentine. Did it on Feb. 14. Not of the same year. No need for the sordid details. The catholic church honoured their martyrdom by having us go into a money spending love crazed frenzy once a year. Hallmark might have been involved.

How did this day morph into the spectacle of today? Before you think I am off the rails again, I have to tell you I am all in favour of a love potion or a box of chocolates. Maybe not at the same time. I know the day must be on the 14th since a couple fellows lost their heads. If it is all right with you, I would prefer someone show their love to their special person on any day that suits you.

A special dinner, a great gift in August to show your love. A big surprise in the middle of May with splash of great love. A card that comes through the mail that says I love you in so many words. Buy those heart covered jockey shorts now. Hand them over after a special dinner. What the heck, takes away some of the pressure for the one day a year. The element of surprise is always lingering.

I know there are those out there who don’t have a person to say “I love You.” I suppose I could let my dog lick your face.

Then again, you just might have a pooch of your own to say for sure you are loved.

If Valentine’s Day is a must for you, enjoy it. I can look at the old pussy willows in a crystal vase to remind of the last bouquet Al had given me.

I can pick away at some small candies in a ruby red dish given to me so long ago.

I love getting your calls and comments. Your calls come to 250-846-5095 and the email notes come to mallory@bulkley.net.