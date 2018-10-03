All candidates making their case

Am making great headway continuing my walk towards Abbotsford. Have my map out to pick the next town. I think I have more excitement if I do not have to walk for what seems forever until I reach the next goal.

Smithers Film Society, Sunday, Oct. 14 is The Wife, an adult story of a late-life crisis, staring Glen Close.

The “One of a Kind” seasonal gift shop of local and regional arts and crafts hosted by the Smithers Art Gallery is seeking applications for the gift shop. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 9 with the Gift Shop dates Nov. 27 to Dec. 22. There is no fee to participate and you do not have to staff a table yourself – the Gallery sells your work for you on a commission basis, 25 per cent for members, 30 per cent for non-members.

Memberships are $25 per year, valid May 1 – April 30. Artisans are paid out on their net sales within 30 days of the close of the gift shop. The Gallery sets up the gift shop display; you price your work and catalogue it using the inventory sheet provided. They are seeking a wide range of handmade items in a range of materials and prices, and you do not have to have a large volume of work to participate. Also, Wintergold Arts & Crafts Fair is open for applications. Check out smithersart.org for an application form, deadline is Oct. 17. Wintergold is scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25.

At the Smithers Library in October: Saturday, Oct. 6, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Harvest Themed Storytime at the Farmers’ Market. Wednesday, Oct 10, Booklovers Night Out, 7 p.m. at the Riverhouse Lounge, Aspen Inn. Friday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteens Haunted Library.

Just one more reminder about the Glenwood Womens’ Institute Bazaar at the Glenwood Hall: Telkwa High Road, Saturday, Oct. 20 from 12 to 3 p.m. There will be a good selection of vendors, a bake sale table and a garage sale table as well as a good lunch.

The election and voting day is fast approaching. Oct. 1 was the all-candidates forum for Telkwa; Oct. 3 is the all-candidates forum for Smithers, 7 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre. I urge you to attend as it is an opportunity to hear the candidates and help you decide for voting. Advanced voting can be done Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Information on location and even to vote by mail is on the Town’s website. Also, if you just want to listen from home go to soundcloud.com/smithersradio. Right at the top you will see Municipal Elections and a list. By clicking on any name you can hear interviews with the people running for office.

Closing with: “At the end of the day it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished – it’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better, it’s about what you’ve given back.” –Denzel Washington