All aboard a ride to the Creation Station

Still on my way to Salmo, it is going to be a long haul. Will keep you posted.

An opportunity to travel this summer: Two Old Ladies at the Kitchen Table have planned a trip to Whitehorse, Dawson City and everything in between. The trip will run from June 11 to 20, with many opportunities to visit sites of interest, time for lunches, dinners and beautiful scenery. There are only two seats left so time is running out. Contact Nancy DeVries at 250-847-2724 for more information and to book the trip.

Just read that a person’s lifespan is linked to reading habits. Results gathered by a study of researchers at Yale University School of Public Health found that the more a person reads, the more likely they are to live a longer life, adding about two more years longer than non-readers. So in my thinking the Library is a longevity machine!

On the topic of the Smithers Library, there will be a Spring Book Sale, April 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion. This sale will feature a donation of books from the personal collection of Bill Goodacre, plus our usual selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and DVD/CDs.

April 5 (NID), 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Library will have a Science Extravaganza for Kids. Local scientists lead hands-on science activities and experiments in electricity, biology, geology. Also there will be the augmented reality sandbox for kids of all ages to experiment with. No registration required. The event is supported by SCWIST, The Exploration Place and School District 54.

The Smithers Art Gallery will have a spring themed Kids & Youth Art Classes, March 28 – April 25. Painting, drawing/charcoal, clay, sculpture and mixed media. Ages 5-8, 2:15-3:30 p.m., $75; Ages 9-12. 3:45-5:45 p.m., $100; ages 13+, 7-9 p.m., $100. Held at the Creation Station, the Gallery’s new workshop space.

The Round Lake Hall Coffee House season draws to a close with a tribute to the many wonderful songwriters who live from Prince George to Prince Rupert. Saturday, April 6, 7:30, $5 to listen to various artists sing their songs. Snacks always welcome, indoor shoes essential. Questions: events@roundlakebc.com.

The BV Naturalists present: Bountiful Birds and Biozones in Ecuador by Kerrith McKay, Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., at Coast Mountain College. Kerrith joined a group of citizen scientists at a research station in the cloud forest on the western slopes of the Andes, seeing over 200 species of birds in just two weeks.

Anglers, the BV Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a town-hall-type meeting to bring awareness to the concerns that many in the Upper Skeena drainage have over the health of the in river fishery. Come, listen and share your concerns April 24, 7 p.m. at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. More information: bvrodandgun.ca.

Closing with: hamartia – a flaw in character that brings about the downfall of the hero of a tragedy. A tragic flaw.