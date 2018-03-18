Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.

A man born in Smithers but adopted to European parents is looking for his biological mother, and possible siblings.

David Hjerto, on a phone call from Norway, said he’s started to try looking for his mom a couple of times but never got very far because he would get cold feet. He also has had difficulty because English is his second language, making online research hard, plus he also has very little to go by.

Hjerto knows he was born on April 14, 1970 in Smithers. He said his birth name was David Bruce Parker and his mother’s name is Elizabeth.

He also knows why he was taken away from his parents.

“When I was a baby, my father put my feet on the oven when I would cry because he hated hearing babies cry. He also did the same thing to my face; I still have scars on the side of my face,” he said. “As I understand it, my biological mom was in court three times and then child services took me away.”

He doesn’t know exactly when he was taken away but a couple from Norway adopted him when was 22 months old.

Hjerto said he is now ready to find out more information about his life before he was adopted. He is hoping someone might know him in Smithers or remember his story.

 

David Hjerto’s birth name was David Bruce Parker. Contributed photos

Previous story
Genealogical Society organizing their biggest conference to date

Just Posted

Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.

Smithers pellet plant ready to build

Pinnalce Renewable Holdings and West Fraser Timber approve construction of plant in Smithers.

Genealogical Society organizing their biggest conference to date

The event in Smithers will feature workshops and speakers from across the country.

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Ammonia is inherently dangerous and should be not used in skating and curling rinks, says one expert

RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site

28 demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. Saturday

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Canucks snap scoreless streak but fall short in 5-3 loss to Sharks

Swiss forward Timo Meier nets two, including the game-winner, to lead San Jose

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Most Read

  • Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

    David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.