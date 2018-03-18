Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.

A man born in Smithers but adopted to European parents is looking for his biological mother, and possible siblings.

David Hjerto, on a phone call from Norway, said he’s started to try looking for his mom a couple of times but never got very far because he would get cold feet. He also has had difficulty because English is his second language, making online research hard, plus he also has very little to go by.

Hjerto knows he was born on April 14, 1970 in Smithers. He said his birth name was David Bruce Parker and his mother’s name is Elizabeth.

He also knows why he was taken away from his parents.

“When I was a baby, my father put my feet on the oven when I would cry because he hated hearing babies cry. He also did the same thing to my face; I still have scars on the side of my face,” he said. “As I understand it, my biological mom was in court three times and then child services took me away.”

He doesn’t know exactly when he was taken away but a couple from Norway adopted him when was 22 months old.

Hjerto said he is now ready to find out more information about his life before he was adopted. He is hoping someone might know him in Smithers or remember his story.