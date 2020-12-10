Adopt a Senior program aims to bring some cheer. (File photo)

Adopt a Senior program aims to bring some cheer. (File photo)

Adopt a Senior program needs more seniors

More people have volunteered to send a gift to a senior than there are seniors participating

An initiative aimed at connecting Smithereens with lonely seniors this holiday season is being met with great success.

The Adopt A Senior program had more people wanting to help than there were seniors signed up as of Dec. 7.

The idea is to make cards, write a nice note or show some love in a creative and practical way because the COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of isolation for many, especially seniors and especially during Christmas.

The program is being put on by WellSpring Home & Community Services, Bulkley Valley and one of the organizers helping out, Mark DeHoog, said the community response has been huge.

“We are in need of more seniors at this point. In a matter of hours, we had 50 volunteers signed up and have another 30 on the waiting list.”

Kat Webster signed up to adopt a senior and she said her family is thrilled to help out.

“We chose to participate to help spread some Christmas cheer and love to our seniors that have had such a tough last year,” she said. “I work as a registered nurse and I am aware of how challenging this last few months have been for everyone, however it has been particularly lonely and isolating for our seniors. We hope that the seniors that receive a little something from us feel connection, community, cared for and a little less lonely.”

Erin Colebank was also one of the lucky people to get a spot to sponsor a senior and she said she and her husband wanted to do something to help somebody out this holiday season.

“Knowing how isolated and lonely seniors in our community are likely feeling, especially this year due to COVID, when I saw the post I thought it was the perfect place to help out,” she said. “To know that we are helping to make somebody’s holiday a little brighter is really a special feeling. I think the program is a fantastic idea and I hope that it is something that continues on year after year.”

Anyone who knows a senior that would like to particpate, can call Lauren at 250-877-3269.

More information can found on WellSpring’s Facebook page.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Just Posted

Cst. Shawn Baird joined the Smithers RCMP detachment approximately two months ago. (Thom Barker photo)
Meet Smithers newest RCMP officer Cst. Shawn Baird

Also: Kevin Christensen promoted to sergeant, will remain in Smithers another 3-4 years

Smithers Home Hardware Building deemed to pose a potential safety risk to the public. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

A safety audit triggerd by investigation of original engineer revealed significant structural issues

A COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to a letter from Northern Health posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 website. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace

It is the fourth known exposure at a Terrace school

The RDBN’s ban on ICI cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill and Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station is now in effect starting Dec.6. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Smithers bailing facility for commericial cardboard on hold

Waste Management to transport regional district commercial cardboard to Prince George and Terrace

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Most Read