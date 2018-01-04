Addresses to create new memories in a new year

Christmas is over; we begin a New Year, 2018. I am hoping it will be a safe and peaceful year.

Since moving I decided to update my address book, starting with a brand new empty book. My old one is presently held together with an elastic band. Going through the old book, I am saddened seeing the date friends passed away beside their name. My children and grandchildren have moved several times each and all their addresses are in the old book. I have contacted them for the correct address, phone number now all in the new book. I cannot throw the old address book away; it is filled with the history of friends and family over the years and shall sit on a shelf in my bookcase, with the elastic band still holding it and my memories together.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre, the Bulkley Valley Concert Association will host international artists Roy (piano) and Rosemary (violin), featuring vocalist Cody Karey, a protégé of David Foster who sang his single You are the Song at the closing ceremony of the Canada Winter Games in Prince George. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books, adults $25, Seniors (60 plus) $20, youth (under 18) $16. More information: royandrosemary.com and codykarey.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., Round Lake Hall will present their first coffee house of the new year. Featured guests are Backroads Home and 100 Schools of Thought. Bring snacks to share, $5 at the door. Questions: Judy 250-846-5296.

Don’t forget the Benefit for Geoff and Karen Hutchinson whose home was destroyed by fire. The Benefit will be at the Legion, Jan. 13 with details to follow. Checkout their Facebook page royalcanadianlegionbranch63smithersbc or website smitherslegion.ca.

Sometimes the Holiday Season brings only sadness to some. Having worked on a crisis line years ago, the highest number of calls was around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. It was both a sad and a good feeling that I could listen to the tears and sad stories, to try and lighten that load and just be there night after night so they could call back. Intervention and Information Centre for Northern B.C. is just a call away. Phone lines open 24/7, 365 days a year. Need to talk: 1-888-562-1214; considering suicide or know someone who may be: 1-800-784-2433; a 24-hour youth crisis line: 1-888-564-8336; also youth chat crisis-centre.ca or text 250-564-8336 between 4-10 p.m.

Closing with: “There’s no way we can escape accountability. We do make a difference — one way or the other. We are responsible for the impact of our lives.” –Stephen R. Covey.