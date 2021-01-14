Adam Kingsmill was given a certificate of recognition by Smithers Town Council for his work with War Amps of Canada

Smithers Town Council recognized Adams Kingsmill for his work with War Amps of Canada.

Former Smithereen Adam Kingsmill was honoured by the Town of Smithers with a certificate of recognition Dec. 30 for his work with War Amps of Canada.

Kingsmill is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP), and through his role as a safety ambassador, warns kids about the dangers in their play environments.

Kingsmill lost his right leg at the age of two when he ran into the path of a riding lawn mower.

He is a strong advocate of The War Amps PLAYSAFE message and shares his story to alert other kids in his community and across Canada about the importance of playing safe.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill and Coun. Lorne Benson made the presentation outside Town Holiday during the Christmas holidays.

“It was an honour to be able to present the certificate of appreciation to Adam.” Atrill said.

“Despite the trauma of losing his leg in early childhood, Adam rose to be a role model to other amputees and Smithers is proud of the contributions he has made.”

Kingsmill currently makes his home in Calgary, Alta, where he is a member of Canada’s National Men’s Para Hockey Team.