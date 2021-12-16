Medical staff in the Bulkley Valley have shared a message of hope and progress for the holiday season. (File photo)

A thank you from the Smithers medical community

Bulkley Valley medical doctors share a message of hope and progress for the holiday season

The medical community would like to thank our community for its ongoing efforts and support over the last year. Although it was a tough year and may seem that it is ending the way it started, we would like to remind you of the hope and progress this year has brought.

At the start of 2021 not a single person in Smithers had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and at the time of writing 9,611 people in our community have been fully immunized against COVID, many people have received their booster shot and, starting in the first week of December, our children were beginning to be vaccinated.

This is hope and this is progress and although we are not through, our community is starting out more protected than ever.

Thank you for your support, following public health guidelines, staying home if sick and getting vaccinated.

Sincerely,

Dr Flora Barnard

Dr Kalah Blackstock

Dr Karin Blouw

Dr Laura Eustace

Dr Justin Flynn

Dr Nicole Froese

Dr Sally Harvey

Dr Marlowe Haskins

Dr Darren Jakubec

Dr Mary Knight

Dr Elizabeth Kruithof

Dr Alfred Laskowski

Dr Kate Niethammer

Dr Crystal Page

Dr Jodi Preto

Dr Mallory Quinn

Dr Sheila Smith

