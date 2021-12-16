A thank you from the Smithers medical community

The medical community would like to thank our community for its ongoing efforts and support over the last year. Although it was a tough year and may seem that it is ending the way it started, we would like to remind you of the hope and progress this year has brought.
At the start of 2021 not a single person in Smithers had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and at the time of writing 9,611 people in our community have been fully immunized against COVID, many people have received their booster shot and, starting in the first week of December, our children were beginning to be vaccinated.
This is hope and this is progress and although we are not through, our community is starting out more protected than ever.
Thank you for your support, following public health guidelines, staying home if sick and getting vaccinated.
Sincerely,
Dr Flora Barnard
Dr Kalah Blackstock
Dr Karin Blouw
Dr Laura Eustace
Dr Justin Flynn
Dr Nicole Froese
Dr Sally Harvey
Dr Marlowe Haskins
Dr Darren Jakubec
Dr Mary Knight
Dr Elizabeth Kruithof
Dr Alfred Laskowski
Dr Kate Niethammer
Dr Crystal Page
Dr Jodi Preto
Dr Mallory Quinn
Dr Sheila Smith