A super pet for super aging

Giving up a pet can be tough, but there could be a smaller one meant for you in need of care.

I had a topic floating around in my mind, then I heard the news. The report was saying that Canada will become a super-aged country by 2030. This would include people in the 65-plus range. By 2030 we could all be living longer and perhaps finding ourselves suffering from some of the issues associated with aging.

The report mentioned that many older folks feel isolated as they wind their way around and through the gray tsunami. So many things to think about. Where to live? How to get there? Lingering in the back of our minds I know is what’s next?

For me, this past month has been a positive event as friends prepare to leave this valley after they pondered the what’s next question. One question I was more than willing to answer is what to do about their big dog. I’ll take him! River, a beautiful nine-year-old chocolate lab, had been coming here for short periods for all those nine years. His “people” decided the move to a city in a neighbourhood would not be good for the dog. Wisely the decision was made for what we all hope is best for the dog.

I know from talking to many of you your loneliness or those feelings of being isolated are made worse since you can no longer care for your cat or dog. You must surrender the much loved pet. The animal can go to a shelter or you just might find someone like me who could take over the care of your animal.

Over many years surrendered dogs have come here for the duration of their lives. Shadoe the border collie, Annie the springer spaniel, Yogi, a golden retriever. Other than those dogs many others have come from Turtle Gardens or the Northwest Animal Shelter. I can honestly say that not one of those many dogs and cats were a problem. When we lived on the coast and in the north, abandoned dogs and cats came to live in one of our cabins.

So, you can ask me if I feel lonely or isolated. My answered is that because of Shea, an old rescue dog, and Tuffy the 15-year-old little rescue who now welcome River to their group, I don’t ever feel lonely. My old dump cat is a delight and great company. I know the time will come when all of us will be too old for this kind of life, but in the meantime I experience great joy and fun every day.

It comes down to if you can’t have your big dog where you settle next, there just might be a chance for you to welcome a little old rescue dog into your life. Maybe an old cat will cuddle up to your aging body telling you in purr talk how the kitty appreciates your caring. Something to consider.

You can be sure that I have enough critters at this time so best you check with the Northwest Animal Shelter to surrender your pet or ask if maybe there is a special companion just for you.

A grateful thank-you to all those I know who have taken in a pet in need. Let me know how you make out by calling 250-846-5095 or email mallory@bulkley.net.