A new piece of New to You

New to You second-hand store is undergoing a significant expansion this summer.

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary said the amount of donations they are receiving has outgrown the size of the building.

“Our store is way too small,” said auxiliary member Linda Flynn. “We are very blessed by the community, and surrounding community, with the amount of donations that they supply us with. We’re just overwhelmed by the generosity, and lack of space. So we are building close to 1,000 square feet.”

The project is being undertaken by Stewart Construction, and Flynn and her fellow auxiliary member Charlotte Apperloo have said it should be finished by the end of the summer. It should not affect their business hours.

“We won’t be closed at all,” Flynn said. “I believe the contractor, Don Stewart, can do any work that needs to be done to pull the walls out on a day that we’re not here. If we had to close, it would only be for maybe one day.”

New to You, located at the corner of King Street and Broadway Avenue in Smithers, has faced fire and relocation over the course of its operation. Apperloo said they have been serving the community for over two decades. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

 

