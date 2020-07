The Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) class of 2020 grads took to Main Street

The Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) class of 2020 grads took to Main Street on June 24 to celebrate the end of a somewhat unconventional final year. Students drove their vehicles (which had each been decorated into unique floats) down Main Street as parents and community members shouted well wishes from the sidewalks. (Trevor Hewitt photos)

By Trevor Hewitt

Graduation 2020