A good way to use up some coffee

Brenda also wants to know about your innovative ways of using almond milk.

Brenda Mallory

Milk! Some can drink it, some can’t.

There are those who are lactose intolerant and there are some like me who don’t drink milk. Don’t get me wrong, I very much enjoy milk, but I figure someone my age can find different things to drink.

As it happens I do use cream in my coffee. I make a pot of coffee every couple days. Put the leftover coffee in a carafe, heat up a cup of coffee when I feel inclined. I decided I could make one of those ice coffee drinks I see advertised on the telly. Try something different I said to myself. I got it!

I bought a container of almond milk. Vanilla unsweetened. It is very nutritious. Low in calories, doesn’t raise blood sugar, dairy free, strengthens bones. It has good vitamins and minerals. Vitamin D, calcium and protein.

Had the coffee, had the almond milk, so I made a smoothie with it. I put a dash or two of protein powder, a blast of honey, some good strong coffee, blended it all and I have to say I enjoyed that drink.

After a few more tries I decided to make ice cubes with some coffee so the drink is not too diluted. I was told I could blend in an avocado but that didn’t do much for me. Still, it was a good way to use up some coffee.

Almond milk would make dandy fruit smoothies as well. Frozen fruit including a banana, yogurt for the creamy effect. An easy way to get a cool healthy drink. Use your imagination.

I read that if you want a smoothie to be thicker and smoother try some psyllium powder. I did try a little of that in one batch. Interesting results if you get my drift.

Let me know about your innovative ways of using almond milk. You could tell me about it when you call 250-846-5095 or email me at mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Walk to Witset part of Shared Histories celebration

Just Posted

Lake Babine Nation councillor resigns before being sworn in

Paul Joseph steps down before being sworn in

Kevin Kriese becomes chair of the Forest Practices Board

Smithers’ Kriese’s three-year appointment beings August 7.

Moricetown Mud Bog stuck in a rut for 2018

A busy personal life for organizers means there will be no Moricetown Mud Bog in Witset this year.

Smithers ‘way ahead’ on preparing for pot

Public consultation around town on pot use, dispensing and licensing this summer.

Update on contaminated mine sites program

The report details work done over the past two years to remediate contaminated sites.

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympics athletes take on BC Games during Global Day of Inclusion

Twenty-five athletes and nine coaches are here in Cowichan Valley during the 50th anniversary

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Most Read