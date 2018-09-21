A colourful time of year to feed the birds

I have to tell you without a doubt that this is great weather. Soon fall will be with us even though today seems like it. There is snow on Hudson Bay Mountain and the colours are beautiful. My walk with my dogs and the old cat told me all that.

Saskatoon bushes had golden leaves with a few bushes having pale orange leaves. A purple colour was seen on wild aster flower plants. Cranberries, gooseberry shrubs showed the red tones.

On the domestic plant side of things I had bright red colours from the cotoneaster and mountain ash. Chokecherry trees have leaves of dark purple with virginia creeper clinging to this cabin in the woods just to show me another red tone.

If that wasn’t enough it is the number of birds out and about. My close encounter with sandhill cranes occurred Sept. 4. They flew above my head just to make sure I wished them good luck. That was the same day I saw an Anna’s hummingbird. I saw a number of birds in the nearby field. A flock of magpies! They were feeding on some grain. Never seen so many magpies in one place.

Other birds on this property have been woodpeckers, brown creeper, golden crowned sparrows, kinglets, Pileated woodpeckers in a dither about something. Lots of black-capped chickadees as well as a smattering of mountain chickadees. Can’t forget the ever chatty crows and ravens.

You have asked me if now is the time to feed the birds. I have been doing it all along but it is a good time now if you feel so inclined. Black oil sunflower seed is the best seed for most birds. Peanut butter is appreciated by a variety birds.

Water is something the birds would like as well. It is time to take down hummingbird feeders. I will try to remember that chore. The bear might find the sugar water to his liking. The seed you put out for birds will be of interest to bears and deer, so if you can take feeders in at night.

If you don’t feed the birds, at least try to get outside just for the love of fall colours and birds on the move. The first day of fall is Sept. 22.

You can tell me about your birds when you call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.