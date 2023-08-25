A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Zachary Canuel

Zachary Canuel, a self-taught Indigenous borosilicate glass artist from northwest B.C., meticulously shapes his creation, imbuing it with the essence of the Skeena River and surrounding wildlife. His work is featured in the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo) Zachary Canuel’s vibrant borosilicate glass globe offers a mesmerizing underwater view of the Skeena River. His work is featured in the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo) Zachary Canuel’s vibrant borosilicate glass globe offers a mesmerizing underwater view of the Skeena River. His work is featured in the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo) This mushroom-shaped creation by Indigenous glass artist Zachary Canuel reflects the organic inspiration drawn from the natural world surrounding the Skeena River. His work is featured in the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo)

The beauty and vitality of the Skeena River are more than mere landscapes for Zachary Canuel, they are the essence of his art. Born and raised in northwest B.C., Canuel’s self-taught borosilicate glass artwork is a highlighted feature at this year’s Skeena Salmon Arts Show.

Having grown up traveling frequently between Prince Rupert and his family’s home, Canuel found himself captivated by the Skeena River and its surrounding wildlife. This deep connection to nature has been a wellspring of inspiration for his artwork.

“As a child I traveled along the Skeena River all my life to visit family,” Canuel reflected. “I spent countless hours watching the Skeena in all seasons on our trips along the river.”

An Indigenous person, Canuel has woven his love for the natural world into his glasswork. His creations are a testament to his relationship with the local environment and a celebration of the wildlife he grew up observing.

“Having lived here all my life and as an Indigenous person, I feel a deep connection to this river and all the wildlife around it,” he shared. “My love of the natural world has influenced my art and glasswork in many ways, and I’m excited to share that with the Skeena Salmon Arts Show.”

The show is at the Terrace Art Gallery until Aug. 31, at the Kitimat Museum & Archives from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7 and at the Smithers Art Gallery from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11.

The Terrace Art Gallery is located in the basement of the Terrace Public Library, at 4610 Park Ave., and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zachary Canuel is one of a group of 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show artists being featured each week.

art exhibitterrace