A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Satsi Naziel

Satsi Naziel, a two-spirited Wet’suwet’en and Chilean artist, is a featured artist at the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. Known for crafting pieces that fuse tradition, identity, and heritage, Naziel’s work has become a profound voice in the world of Northwest Coast art. Their pieces often explore themes of healing, reconnection, and the power of cultural resilience. (Contributed photo) Satsi Naziel’s “Self-Determination” painting, depicting a woman standing and pointing, serves as a bold testament to Indigenous self-determination. Naziel’s work encapsulates the strength and resilience of Indigenous peoples, capturing their unyielding pursuit of autonomy, rights, and cultural preservation. The painting’s symbolism and imagery resonate deeply with themes of empowerment and sovereignty, reflecting Naziel’s own Wet’suwet’en and Chilean heritage. (Contributed photo) Satsi Naziel’s sweetgrass and sage mask painting, a striking artwork that creatively utilizes natural elements to represent healing and wisdom. The mask reflects Naziel’s Wet’suwet’en and Chilean heritage, interweaving traditional symbols and materials. The use of sweetgrass, often associated with healing and peace, and sage, known for its cleansing properties, adds depth to the piece, embodying a profound connection to nature and cultural spirituality. (Contributed photo) Satsi Naziel’s featured art piece at the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show — a Chilean Condor painted in the Northwest Coast art form. Naziel’s two-spirited Wet’suwet’en and Chilean heritage inspired the creation of this piece, with the majestic Condor symbolizing the national animal of Chile. To the left of the Chilean Condor is a drum design, representing the Indigenous peoples of Chile known as the Mapuche. (Contributed photo) A view of Satsi Naziel’s two-spirit bentwood box design artwork, a compelling piece that blends traditional Wet’suwet’en craftsmanship with contemporary themes. The intricate design represents Naziel’s two-spirited identity, showcasing the fusion of gender, heritage, and spiritual beliefs. The piece is a vivid testimony to Naziel’s artistry and the rich cultural tapestry of the Wet’suwet’en people. (Contributed photo)

Two-spirited Wet’suwet’en and Chilean artist Satsi Naziel, one of the many artists to have pieces shown in this year’s Skeena Salmon Arts Show, has become a prominent voice in the world of Northwest Coast art, channeling a rich heritage and complex history into pieces that resonate deeply with audiences.

Born in the Bulkley Valley, Naziel has invested time and energy into connecting with the Yintah, the traditional land of the Wet’suwet’en.

It’s a vital component of Naziel’s work, infusing art with a profound sense of identity, healing and pride.

Naziel’s artistic journey has been lifelong, practicing Northwest Coast art since 2020. The art form has allowed Naziel to explore passion, inspiration and dreams, spreading a unique message of reconnection and recovery.

According to Naziel, Northwest Coast art is an essential aspect of Wet’suwet’en culture, a way of “bringing back the spirit of their nations’ people piece-by-piece.”

READ MORE: A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Lynn Cociani

Naziel’s work is more than an artistic expression; it’s a process of healing, a way to “become their ancestors’ wildest dreams through decolonization and reclaim everything that makes them strong and beautiful.”

“The Wet’suwet’en consensually traded with other nations for the use of crests, the learning of art forms, and hired other nations to create totem poles for our communities,” Naziel said.

“Northwest Coast art has been an integral part of forming alliances with other nations. Today, it brings a sense of identity and healing. Youth, adults, and elders can see and feel where we come from and feel proud in their hearts that we are still here.”

This year, the show is at the Terrace Art Gallery until Aug. 31, at the Kitimat Museum & Archives from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7 and at the Smithers Art Gallery from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11.

The Terrace Art Gallery is located in the basement of the Terrace Public Library, at 4610 Park Ave., and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Satsi Naziel is one of a group of 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show artists being featured each week.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitterrace