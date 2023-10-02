A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Nadia Gemeinhardt

Nadia Gemeinhardt, a featured artist at the Skeena Salmon Arts Show, brings a unique blend of whimsy and organic ceramic textures to the northwestern B.C. art scene. (Contributed photo) Nadia Gemeinhardt’s intricately carved ceramic cups, showcasing her signature blend of whimsy and organic textures. (Contributed photo) A ceramic cup by Nadia Gemeinhardt, intricately carved with organic patterns. (Contributed photo)

Growing up amidst the scenic beauty of Terrace, Nadia Gemeinhardt has always been inspired by her surroundings. After honing her skills in Halifax at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD) with a focus on ceramics, textiles, and drawing, she recently returned to her roots in northern British Columbia to bring her artistic perspective to the community.

Gemeinhardt’s work showcases a blend of craft and functionality. Her ceramic creations often transform everyday items into pieces that invite whimsy and texture into the user’s life.

She achieves this distinctive style through a craving process, adding organic shapes and patterns to otherwise simple dishes.

This blend of the natural and the crafted is further emphasized when she occasionally incorporates found objects like rocks and wood into her pieces.

Her children play a significant role in her creative process.

They not only help conjure wild patterns but also actively contribute by laying paint, around which Gemeinhardt then carefully carves.

Speaking about her reconnection with her hometown, Gemeinhardt expressed a desire to contribute more significantly to the local art scene.

“Having recently moved back to Terrace, I wanted to get more involved with the Terrace Art Gallery,” she shared.

“I feel this is a quintessential northwest B.C. art show with many inspiring creative people.”

Gemeinhardt’s work was on display at the Skeena Salmon Arts Show first at the Terrace Art Gallery and now in Kitimat at the Kitimat Museum & Archives from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7. It then moves to the Smithers Art Gallery from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11.

Nadia Gemeinhardt is one of a group of 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show artists featured each week.

