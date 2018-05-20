A Cinderella story

Now, I don’t want any of you to think I am getting a bit full of myself. But here is the story that began a couple days ago. I have sore old feet. I know I am not alone with this condition. A couple hammer toes argue about fitting in a regular shoe. Just getting in a shoe is a battle with a shoe horn.

I had to do something.

My Crocs were just fine for most I have to do — like walk for instance. Still I knew if I am going to continue this lifestyle something a bit more sturdy should be worn.

I dragged myself into Marks. I was greeted warmly and asked if I needed any help. Boy, do I! I explained the best I could that I need a shoe for working. I looked at running shoes with the thick white sole. Laces are out so it is back to a slip-on variety. There is was, right in front of me. Skechers wide and comfortable sports shoe.

I am not big on shoes but be assured I am big in them. I had to go with a wide man’s shoe. The shoe is wide not the man. What size? Size 10 — men’s 10. Now that is a shoe. I managed to shoe horn my crippled foot into the shoe. It fit! I was told from the writing on the shoe box that I would have instant comfort and it would contour to my foot. Good luck on that idea. I am also told that my shoes have a memory foam component. All I could see was a soft foam bit in the arch area. Don’t know what the memory part meant. I suppose the shoe remembers that I was there once before.

The whole experience was a good one. The shoes are not the girly kind but I would think most of you would say that they go with my baggy pants, etc. I see lady folk walking about with flip flops or sandals with painted toes making a fashion statement. For now I am grateful that I could find something to wear that is mostly comfortable. So if your feet hurt like stink, try one of our sporty stores. I have an idea you will have a new spring in your step. Just in case you want to know, I now have two pairs of shoes.

I’ll just bet some of you are saying right about now that I do go on and on, so I will sign off. I just might go for another walk with my critters.

Thank you for your kind words that have come to 250-846-5095 and your notes to mallory@bulkley.net.