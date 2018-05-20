A Cinderella story

Brenda explains she had some big shoes to fill.

Brenda Mallory

Now, I don’t want any of you to think I am getting a bit full of myself. But here is the story that began a couple days ago. I have sore old feet. I know I am not alone with this condition. A couple hammer toes argue about fitting in a regular shoe. Just getting in a shoe is a battle with a shoe horn.

I had to do something.

My Crocs were just fine for most I have to do — like walk for instance. Still I knew if I am going to continue this lifestyle something a bit more sturdy should be worn.

I dragged myself into Marks. I was greeted warmly and asked if I needed any help. Boy, do I! I explained the best I could that I need a shoe for working. I looked at running shoes with the thick white sole. Laces are out so it is back to a slip-on variety. There is was, right in front of me. Skechers wide and comfortable sports shoe.

I am not big on shoes but be assured I am big in them. I had to go with a wide man’s shoe. The shoe is wide not the man. What size? Size 10 — men’s 10. Now that is a shoe. I managed to shoe horn my crippled foot into the shoe. It fit! I was told from the writing on the shoe box that I would have instant comfort and it would contour to my foot. Good luck on that idea. I am also told that my shoes have a memory foam component. All I could see was a soft foam bit in the arch area. Don’t know what the memory part meant. I suppose the shoe remembers that I was there once before.

The whole experience was a good one. The shoes are not the girly kind but I would think most of you would say that they go with my baggy pants, etc. I see lady folk walking about with flip flops or sandals with painted toes making a fashion statement. For now I am grateful that I could find something to wear that is mostly comfortable. So if your feet hurt like stink, try one of our sporty stores. I have an idea you will have a new spring in your step. Just in case you want to know, I now have two pairs of shoes.

I’ll just bet some of you are saying right about now that I do go on and on, so I will sign off. I just might go for another walk with my critters.

Thank you for your kind words that have come to 250-846-5095 and your notes to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Into the backroom of history and nature
Next story
Huge mum run

Just Posted

Local nurses celebrated during National Nurses Week

One nurse inspiring others to have pride in their jobs by wearing her nurse’s cap again

Second national bowling title for Madison Richter

Madison Richter, 14, is getting used to going out of town and coming home as a national champion.

International students land in Smithers

There are 20 people who came from the other side of the world to study in Smithers.

Huge mum run

Photos from the huge Smithers Mothers’ Day Run for diabetes.

Art from youth of the valley

Reception this Friday for the Valley Youth Show at the Smithers Art Gallery.

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

UPDATED: Grand Forks looks towards recovery as evacuation orders begin to lift

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Most Read