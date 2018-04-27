A chance to plant yourself at a thrashing good time

Whatever your perception, great times to be had in Witset and Smithers ahead of 25th plant sale.

Did you know that the human eye can physically perceive millions of colours?

It seems that we don’t all recognize these colours in the same way. Ever wonder why you point out a lovely shade of green and someone disagrees that it is ugly and not really green? Our colour perception is based on our individual biological make up but is also more about how our brain interprets colours to create something meaningful. Our perception of colour mainly occurs inside our heads and is subjective, prone to personal experience. Different languages can also influence our perceptions of colour.

But this isn’t just something that happens with colour; in fact different languages can influence our perceptions in all areas of life. Learning a new language is like giving your brain the ability to interpret the world differently, including the way we see and process colours. Check out The Conversation Facebook for all sorts of ideas.

You are invited by the Witset First Nation village for their name change ceremony. No longer called Moricetown, this celebration for the renaming to Witset will be May 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Witset Multiplex. More information: Christine Bruce at christine.bruce@moricetown.ca or 250-847-2133, extension 233.

The BVGS Plant Sale is Saturday, May 26 — their 25th anniversary — at the Goat Statue Park, Main Street and Highway 16. A chance to check out the plants 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., the sale is from 9 a.m. to noon. Featured: a kids’ table, plants potted and priced for junior gardeners; a history display of the past 25 years for the Plant Sale; memberships and a starter kit with information about researching ancestors.

Information on invasive plants will also be on display plus raffle tickets on sale before the noon draw. Need help with digging or picking up donated plants: Smithers call Karen 250-847-9052, Telkwa call Marj 250-846-9239.

The BVGS conference is May 5 and 6. This is a reminder that this is your last chance to purchase tickets as there are only a few left. Contact Joan 778-640-1457. This is a don’t miss conference.

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association in Partnership with CICK 93.9 Smithers Community Radio is presenting Wooden Horsemen with local bands Sluggard and The Infirmary at the Legion April 27. Doors open at 8 p.m., bands start at 9 p.m. Tickets $15 ($10 for Legion and CICK members) available at Mountain Eagle Books and Heatherington and Hooper. Everyone is invited!

The Wooden Horseman are returning to Smithers after the 2016 Midsummer Festival. The group fuses elements of raw blues, soul, gospel and rock. Check out their website: woodenhorsemen.com. The Infirmary hails from Witset and Smithers, they have a Facebook page where you can check them out. Sluggard is home grown with Dave McTavish and Austin Currah rockin’ a 30-minute Doom Psych Thrash set.

Closing with two words: blohveeayt — to speak or write verbosely and windily.

Succinct — marked by compact precise expression without wasted words.