A celebration of Canada’s Indigenous Peoples on Wet’suwet’en territory

Smithers celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day at the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre on the sunny afternoon of June 21.

Festivities included musical performances, dance demonstrations, face painting, and barbecue. Attendees had the chance to participate in moose calling, soap berry whipping, and bannock making competitions to win prizes.

“Let’s show the world that we care about our community and celebrate ourselves, and celebrate everything that this town is possibly able to do moving forward together,” said president of the Friendship Centre’s board of directors Bill Goodacre.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach took the opportunity to talk about the Shared Histories Project, a collaboration between the Town of Smithers and the Office of the Wet’suwet’en.

“It’s a research initiative into the shared history of settlers and Wet’suwet’en people here in the town of Smithers from 1913 until 1973. This fall there’s going to be a book release; I really encourage you to learn more about the project,” said Bachrach. “I think it’s going to be a big step for our community.”

MLA Doug Donaldson said National Indigenous Peoples Day is a special day in the year.

“Today we have a day to celebrate. We have a day to reflect on the past, to rejoice in the present, and to rejuvenate our efforts with determination and perseverance into the future.”

“This day … is a time to celebrate the contributions that First Nations, that Inuit, and that Métis have made to Canada over the years, over the generations. Contributions that have made this country a more just and inclusive society, and that just cannot be understated,” said Shelley Brown, who spoke on behalf of MP Nathan Cullen.

“We’re pushing hard through one of our MPs to have National Indigenous Peoples Day declared a federal statutory holiday, and that’s really important because this day deserves that.”

Local rapper B-Rad performing. (Cassidy Muir)

A display from the Bulkley Valley Museum featuring local Indigenous history inside the Friendship Centre. (Cassidy Muir)

Artwork by local grade 12 artist Jordyn Morin on display in the Friendship Centre. (Cassidy Muir)

Competitors whip soap berries on stage for the chance to win a prize. Cassidy Muir photo

Prince George Pow Wow dancer Kelsey Abraham. Cassidy Muir photo

Hip hop artists Warren Dubz and Nova performed tracks from their album “S.O.B.E.R.” at the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. (Cassidy Muir)

Cassidy Muir photo