A bouquet for the lady wearing the pink straw hat

Brenda gives gratitude to person who spoke up for the dog left in a hot truck.

I must begin today by giving the lady wearing the pink straw hat a big bouquet of gratitude and admiration.

Let’s go back a bit.

I drove to Smithers to join friends at Louise’s for coffee. I parked and got out of my old car, noticing right away that a fellow was getting out of his truck in the parking lot near the pet store. Inside the truck was a little brown dog. The little pooch was quite excited — or maybe I should say stressed. That puppy knew it was too hot to be left in a vehicle.

I was just about to tell the dog owner what I thought of him leaving the dog in the sun when the lady with pink straw hat pounced. Well, maybe not a full pounce, but she did let the fellow know what she thought about the dog being left in a hot vehicle. She held her own and so did the man. Me? I was lurking about at the ready just in case I could add some facts, etc.

The man came back to the truck, opened a window a crack, then wandered off to have a coffee. When I had finished my socializing I noticed the truck and the dog were gone. So was the pink hat lady.

Did that fellow not know that leaving a pet or child in a hot car is not a good idea? Or was it an idea?

These past few days of 30-plus temperatures made me well aware how difficult this heat is for dogs and people. Even the old cat exposed his underbelly trying to cool private bits.

I have the fans running so the dogs can cool off. Fresh water is run into the natural pond as well as two kiddy pools. I leave the gates open to the compound so they can find a cool shady spot.

Of course there are any number of things I could do to keep the old dogs comfortable. Ice cubes in their water bowls. A cool wet cloth is placed on the little dogs head. He sits cooling off from the water dripping down his head.

I make sure I groom the dogs every day. Get rid of shedding fur. I could get organized to make a cool treat for them. I gather I could mix up a batch of sugar-free plain yogurt and peanut butter. Blend the goop, freeze it and give the dogs a cool treat. Could kind of have one of those myself. Another choice I found out about was a frozen cube of broth.

Some dogs I know like to chew on a cool carrot or chuck of apple.

Walking a dog on hot pavement is downright silly. Put your hand to the pavement to get an idea how hot it is. My little dog with long hair walks very close to the ground. He gets too hot. He sits, holding that position until I tell him we can go home.

I was thinking I could go on and on with all manner of ideas to keep your pets cool but somehow I know you will figure it out. Just keep an eye out for the lady in the pink straw hat.

Must leave, you know. All three dogs are having a major woof-up. So much for being too hot.

You can call 250-846-5095 or just send a cool note to mallory@bulkley.net.