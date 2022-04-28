2022 Daffodil Dash cancer fundraiser wraps up in Smithers

People rode bikes, pushed strollers, walked in groups and chatted or jogged along the two or five-kilometre courses, all to raise money for cancer research in the annual Daffodil Dash Sunday, April 24.

The official dash Sunday wrapped up a week of bidding on items in the silent auction held on Facebook, for which members of the community, both individuals and businesses, made donations.

The Relay for Life in Smithers began in 2002 and ran successfully until 2015 when organizers decided to change the event up a bit and the Daffodil Dash was started.

Money raised from the events goes toward research, prevention, education and support for the cancer society lodges that house and feed cancer patients while they are receiving treatment in major centres.

The total amount raised this year will take some time to calculate. Last year, the Dash raised more than $41,000.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter