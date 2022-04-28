Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates to the 2022 Daffodil Dash in Smithers. (Facebook photo)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates to the 2022 Daffodil Dash in Smithers. (Facebook photo)

2022 Daffodil Dash cancer fundraiser wraps up in Smithers

Daffodil Dash wraps up another successful year

People rode bikes, pushed strollers, walked in groups and chatted or jogged along the two or five-kilometre courses, all to raise money for cancer research in the annual Daffodil Dash Sunday, April 24.

The official dash Sunday wrapped up a week of bidding on items in the silent auction held on Facebook, for which members of the community, both individuals and businesses, made donations.

The Relay for Life in Smithers began in 2002 and ran successfully until 2015 when organizers decided to change the event up a bit and the Daffodil Dash was started.

Money raised from the events goes toward research, prevention, education and support for the cancer society lodges that house and feed cancer patients while they are receiving treatment in major centres.

The total amount raised this year will take some time to calculate. Last year, the Dash raised more than $41,000.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Three teachers from Muheim Elementary School take a “dash.” From left to right, Tessier Walter, Tina Sikkes and Rachel Eller. (Facebook photo)

Three teachers from Muheim Elementary School take a “dash.” From left to right, Tessier Walter, Tina Sikkes and Rachel Eller. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
First Ukrainians fleeing conflict arrive in Smithers

Just Posted

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation

The RDBN has been trying to get more available seats for B.C. veterinary students since October 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Province doubles vet school seats

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations