2018 Fair Fall Photos

By Michael Grace-Dacosta
Everyone had a great time at this year’s fall fair.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’
Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band
All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River
Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”
According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture
The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday
Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo
A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.
Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points
Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.
Wildfire smoke not affecting business
Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament
Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’
Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney
55-year-old veteran MP tore a strip off Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives in a dramatic exit
Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.