Participants rode in sweltering heat from Smithers to Kitwanga for a good cause on Saturday.

Sixty-three bikes hit the road for this year’s Chip Run on Saturday.

Motorcyclists rode from Smithers to Kitwanga and held a silent auction to raise money for the community cancer care team.

The ride is done in memory of Bob Spooner who was known as the “chip guy” in the Bulkley Valley as he delivered potato chips for work.