The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)

Saturday’s event raised money for cancer research