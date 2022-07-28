11th annual Chip Run

The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)
(Contributed photo)
The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)

The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)

The 11th annual Chip Run saw 93 bikes join in on July 23. The 230-kilometre round-trip motorcycle ride is organized annually by Lainie Waterhouse whose brother, Bob, passed away in 2011 from cancer. The ride is a poker ride, and at the end there is a pig roast, auction, and door prizes. There are shirt and patch sales as well. All funds raised go directly to the Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) in Smithers. While there is no total amount of money raised yet for Saturday’s event, in the past 10 years they have raised $135,000 for the CCCT. (Contributed photo)

Saturday’s event raised money for cancer research

Previous story
The Nature Nut

Just Posted

A July 2022 report released by BC Northern Real Estate Board shows home sales and demand reducing slightly since the post-pandemic boom . (CP file photo)
Home sales in the north at lowest since pandemic boom but prices remain historically elevated

Sgt. Mark Smaill will be the new staff sergeant in Smithers starting Aug. 8. (File photo)
Houston sergeant promoted to staff sergeant to lead Smithers RCMP

Levi Apperloo. (Billy Labonte photo)
Smithers United places 4th at provincials

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John