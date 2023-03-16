Julie Powers and her son Harper just before he gets his hair cut for the first time. (Contributed photo)

10-year-old raises $5.2K by cutting his hair

Harper Powers wanted to give back to the charities that helped him

A 10-year-old Smithers boy has donated his hair for a worthy cause on national television.

Harper Powers had previously never cut his hair and when he was thinking about cutting his long locks, he thought about raising money for a charity at the same time.

Powers started a campaign last fall and raised almost $5,200 for Hope Air, a charity that helps bridge the distance between home and hospital for Canadians in need.

Powers had used Hope Air with flights and accommodations when he and his family had to go Vancouver for appointments for special orthotics he needed to correct his walk.

He wanted to give back.

His hair was also donated to Wigs for Kids, another charity that helps children dealing with medical issues that cause hair loss and provides free wigs to them.

Powers had his hair cut in February and then went on CP24 in Toronto to share his journey.

“It was cool, unexpected, but it was really nice and fun,” he said about the experience.

His mom, Julie Powers is very proud of him.

“He told me the day before that he was so happy that Hope Air and Wigs for Kids would be getting their name out there. I thought it was so cool that even in his 15 minutes of fame, he was more concerned about it being about the charities and not so much about him,” she said.

“We are all so proud of what he did and how he handled himself throughout. He’s a really special kid with a big heart.”

Above: Harper’s new haircut after raising money for Hope Air. His long locks were donated to make wigs for children with no hair. (Contributed photo)

