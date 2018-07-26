$1.3 million Witset RV Park and Campground grand opening Friday

Tours from local guides at the museum and performance by ‘Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance Group.

The Witset First Nation and council cordially invite you to the grand opening of the newly renovated RV Park and Campground.

The grand opening will take place this Friday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. at 164 Telkwa High Road, the RV Park and Campground. The event will include speeches from various hereditary and elected officials, both Witsuwit’en and non-Indigenous.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at RV Park main gate, with a cake at the Widzin Kwah Canyon House Museum. At 11:30 a.m., the ‘Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance Group will perform.

Many funders assisted the village in revitalizing the beautiful 40-site RV Park: this two-year project cost $1.3 million.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the new sites with upgraded 50 and 30 amp electrical servicing, the new Indigenous-design playground, the new staircase which connects the grounds to the Canyon below, total renovation of the old washroom building and laundry facility, renovation of the office, an on-site caretaker unit, the new firepits and accessible picnic tables, and a fully accessible washroom with roll-in showers.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Widzin Kwah Canyon House Museum for a tour with our engaging local guides.

