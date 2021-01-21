Town misses the mark on sign bylaw enforcement

As far as I can tell, it’s been one heck of a year for small business. To survive, to adapt and to understand all the health and safety requirements has to have been monster headache material.

Let me first say I am very proud of our stores, restaurants and businesses that have continued to make those changes, you’re doing an admirable job.

I have come across a letter though, that makes me wonder if the Town of Smithers is doing as much as they can to help?

This letter is one received by UFO restaurant owner and the building owner, regarding their sign, being in violation of the bylaws.

This riles me up, as I find in these times, there are more pressing matters for the town to being handling. Besides, aren’t Smithers businesses having a hard enough time just surviving this year?

According to the letter received, the sign hanging over the door is in non compliance. Now if memory serves me right, that sign was there two businesses ago when it was Schimmel’s. It has been repainted, with each new business, and this entrpreneur even went beyond by putting a pretty mural on his storefront.

For a sign that was permissible in years past what, except the owners and the name of the business has changed enough for the Town demand that it be taken down?

I then went down main street and looked, there are signs almost over every business door on Main Street. Too many too list for sure. Some are hung above the doors higher, some lower, some about the same height. They are made of all kinds of materials, wood, plexiglas, metal. They all look secure, as does the UFO one.

So what really is the deal? Is this the priority for the Bylaw Officer in town?

I’m extremely disappointed, for a town that tries to support it’s businesses, I think they missed the mark on this one and should reevaluate how productive tearing down this business owner’s sign would be.